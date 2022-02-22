Chevron and Bunge Limited have signed an agreement to create renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel that involves increasing the capacity of a soybean processing plant in Destrehan.
Bunge’s plants in Destrehan and Cairo, Illinois, will double their combined capacity to 7,000 tons a day by the end of 2024. Chevron will put up $600 million in cash as part of the deal
The joint venture will combine Bunge’s expertise in oilseed processing and farmer relationships and Chevron’s knowledge of fuel manufacturing and marketing. Bunge will operate the processing plants while Chevron will have purchase rights to use the oil as a renewable feedstock.
Greg Heckman, Bunge CEO, has said the deal will help the company better serve farmers by providing access to the renewable fuels sector.
“Partnering with Chevron, a global leader in energy, is a significant step forward in building the capability to make changes at scale to help reduce carbon,” he said in a statement.
Chevron said it expects to produce 100,000 barrels of renewable and low carbon fuel a day by 2030.
“By taking this first step in securing a predictable supply of renewable feedstocks in partnership with Bunge, we are positioning ourselves to meet that goal,” Mark Nelson, executive vice president of Downstream & Chemicals for Chevron, said in a statement.