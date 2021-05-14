Louisiana Sugar Refining said Friday it plans to expand its Gramercy refinery, a move the company said will potentially boost its refining capacity by 50%.
The expansion would include infrastructure improvements to increase refining capacity, such as producing more value added products and upgrading packing capabilities. More rail tracks would be added and loadout operations would be expanded, in order to move sugar faster and more efficiently.
Larry Faucheux, LSR chief executive officer, said in a statement the expansion means the refinery could be the first in the U.S. to process 1.5 million tons of sugar a year. Currently, LSR refines more than 1 million tons annually, which represents about two-thirds of the crop grown in the state.
LSR is a joint venture between Louisiana Sugar Growers and Refiners Inc., a cooperative of growers, and Cargill, which markets the sugar. About 800 growers, all located within 110 mile radius of LSR, provide the refinery with raw sugar.