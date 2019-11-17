Baton Rouge area
Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson has been elected to an executive board role for the Washington, D.C.-based International Economic Development Council.
He is a longtime member of the nonprofit membership organization, which serves more than 5,000 economic developers.
Dr. James Craven has been named president of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, with more than 500 physicians serving Baton Rouge and the surrounding regions.
The New Orleans native has been a practicing vascular surgeon since 2003, previously working in private practice in the New Orleans area, and then with CVT Surgical Center in Baton Rouge before joining Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Vascular Surgery. Craven received his medical degree from LSU Health Science Center in Shreveport, completed his residency in general surgery and a fellowship in vascular surgery from the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. Craven is working toward his executive Master of Business Administration from Brandeis University in Boston.
Jay Latour has joined Woman’s Hospital as laboratory director.
He was laboratory manager for Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge and has more than 20 years of experience managing labs at hospitals across Louisiana. He succeeds Brett Schelin, who will be retiring after more than 40 years of service at Woman’s Hospital. Latour graduated from LSU with a bachelor's degree in medical technology and master’s in health services administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill.
William “Billy” Bellefontaine has been named president of Brown Eagle Contractors Inc.
Bellefontaine served as supply chain expertise director at Dow Chemical. Brown Eagle owner and CEO Lela Mae Wilkes noted he has more than four decades of engineering, logistics and supply chain management experience. He traveled the world as the global improvement leader for plastics, assisted 16 plant startups and carries three patents for packaging innovations.
New Orleans area
The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has named Rosalie Mortillaro as director of marketing and communications and Linda Baynham as director of sustainability and corporate social responsibility.
Mortillaro served for 12 years as the center's communications manager and four years as a communications specialist. Mortillaro will head the creative services unit and oversee the planning, development, design and production of all marketing strategies for internal and external customers. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of New Orleans.
Baynham has more than 20 years of experience in the environmental, energy and utility sectors. She has an MBA in finance from Tulane University, a master's in energy policy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and bachelor's degree in physics from Colorado College. The Seattle native also has served as a professor for Tulane’s Freeman School of Business.
Jones Walker has named Alex H. Glaser as a partner in the tax practice group in its New Orleans office.
Glaser advises clients on employee benefits and executive compensation matters. He is also certified by the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization in Tax Law. Glaser earned his bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and his juris doctorate from Tulane Law School.
William Bedwell has been named director for the Bilingual Workforce Training & Business Development Center.
He was executive director of Oasis Florida, a community-based health services agency and served as a manager for Housing Works Inc. in New York City and director of community relations and development for two 501c3 organizations in south Florida. Bedwell is a graduate of The University of Alabama with post-graduate training from Columbia University in New York in practical counseling and effective management and the Sustainability and Social Enterprise Institute in Florida.
The Young Leadership Council has elected Kevin Ferguson, of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, as president.
Aimee McCarron, of Prudential Advisors, will serve as past president and chair of the nominations committee and Yelena McCloskey, of IberiaBank, as president-elect.
Committee chairs on the executive committee are Danielle Martin, of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, as vice president of communications; Andrew Koehler, of Intralox, as vice president of membership; Graham Williams, of Adams & Reese, as secretary and general counsel of the board of directors; Patrick Hernandez, of Roulaison Distilling Co., as vice president of projects and projects committee chair; and Brittany Whitsell, of Hancock Whitney, as vice president and development committee chair.
New board members are Cory Cheramie, of Re/Max Generations; Cassie Carreras, of Hancock Whitney, as treasurer; Kristie Kaaa, of Lucid; and Nancia Sterling, of New Schools for New Orleans.
Returning general board members are Danielle Boveland, of the Louisiana State Bar Association; Wayne Encalarde, of the New Orleans Business Alliance; Jennifer J. Guenard, of Advantage Capital Partners; Caroline Hayes, of AOS Interior Environments; Margaux Krane, of the New Orleans Museum of Art; Jeremy McMullin, of Ernst & Young; Amanda Menniti, of Entergy; Olivia Mertensmeyer, MBA candidate at Tulane University; Caleb Roberts, of Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business; Stephen Sewell, of Evoke Consulting; C. Garlan White, of Bellingrath Wealth; and Joseph T. Wilson, of Liskow & Lewis.