The operators of major oil, gas and chemicals plants and pipelines in the path of Hurricane Laura moved into damage-assessment mode on Thursday after it made landfall as a Category 4 storm in the early hours of the morning.
Among the damage reported was a chemical fire and leak at a chlorine production plant just west of Lake Charles.
The eye of the storm rolled over the Lake Charles area, one of the nation's largest hubs for oil, gas and chemical processing and manufacturing.
As Hurricane Laura barreled through southwest Louisiana in the last few days, the region's petrochemical industry braced for high winds and storm surge threatening to top the walls of some sprawling complexes. Offshore operators shut-in wells and brought workers back to shore.
Petrochemical industry facilities on land and near the Gulf of Mexico are designed to face hurricane-force winds. Before the storm, crews secured sites, removed temporary structures and tied down any loose materials. Many plants evacuated even essential employees and idled operations this week, which depending on the size and scale, can take days.
As of mid-morning Thursday, federal safety and regulatory officials with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration did not have any reports of hazardous material leaks at the liquefied natural gas facilities or petrochemical facilities in Louisiana.
But independent chemical plant BioLab in Westlake, near Lake Charles and inland from the coast, fought a chemical fire on Thursday.
Many plants have volunteers that serve on skeleton crews to "ride-out" storms. They have the experience to restart the plant and address any maintenance issues that pop up.
Most major petrochemical complexes had evacuated all personnel.
Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass LNG evacuated all workers, even essential ones, and temporarily idled the LNG export terminal along the Gulf of Mexico.
About 18 miles inland, where significant storm surge was projected but not fully realized because the storm moved through rapidly, Cameron LNG also evacuated employees and contractors before Hurricane Laura swept through.
Cameron LNG was mobilizing its damage assessment and recovery team to the facility "once safe passage is authorized by local authorities," the company said.
The major oil companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico were in the process of assessing any damage on Thursday morning. Shell, the largest operator in the region, said that it had shut in production at all but one of its nine offshore platforms and evacuated staff before the storm came through on Wednesday.
"When safe conditions allow, we plan to conduct a flyover of potentially impacted assets to determine what, if any, damage the storm may have caused," Shell said Thursday morning.
The company said it will resume operations once it is deemed safe to do so.
Offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico, at about 1.6 million barrels per day, accounts for more than 15% of total U.S. oil production.
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said earlier this week that more than 84% of oil production and about two-thirds of gas production had been shut-in ahead of the storm as a precaution.
Nearly half the platforms located in the Gulf of Mexico had been evacuated before the storm — about 299 out of 643.
Another angle, gives a sense of the size of the smoke cloud pouring out of a chemical plant of some sort in or near Westlake. pic.twitter.com/PIYSiLhrXE— Bryn Stole (@brynstole) August 27, 2020