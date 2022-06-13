As part of its $3.15 billion purchase of Renewable Energy Group, energy giant Chevron has acquired a biorefinery off La. 30 near La. 73 in Geismar.
Chevron confirmed the deal Monday, which was approved by REG stockholders. REG is headquartered in Ames, Iowa with regional offices across the U.S. and Europe.
REG says it produces a variety of biodiesels and other cleaner burning fuels from sources that include corn oil, used cooking oil and animal fat, among others.
The Geismar facility produces about 75 million gallons of renewable diesel each year, sourced from fatty acid feedstocks, the company’s website says. It also creates renewable propane from waste fats and oils and renewable naphtha, a byproduct of REG’s production process that can be blended with unrefined chemicals to produce a finished fuel product.
Chevron spokesman Tyler Kruzich said the acquisition will not affect the Geismar facility’s planned $950 million expansion, which will boost capacity to 340 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. Officials broke ground on the project in October.
“Those plans will continue,” Kruzich said.
Kruzich said Chevron has no immediate plans for the workforce at the REG Geismar facility, but the company is hopeful all of the workers there will stay with Chevron.
He said REG has capabilities and customer relationships that Chevron did not previously have in the biodiesel industry.
“They helped establish the U.S. biofuels industry,” he said. “We’re bringing them in because they’re complementary to what we have.”
REG operates 11 biorefineries in the U.S. and Germany and said it produced 519 million gallons of fuel in 2020.
Chevron has said it wants to increase renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030. Kruzich said Chevron is about one-third of the way toward that goal. He said the company will be halfway toward that mark once the Geismar expansion is completed in 2024.
As part of the deal, REG President and CEO Cynthia “CJ” Warner has been appointed to Chevron’s Board of Directors, effective Monday.
“CJ Warner has deep experience across both the traditional and renewable energy sectors,” Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said in a statement. “Her perspective and guidance will be invaluable as Chevron leverages its strengths to deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world.”