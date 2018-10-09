Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Fish Fry Products Ltd. has been acquired by an Austin, Texas, private equity firm.
An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital acquired the Louisiana-inspired food products manufacturer for an undisclosed amount in a deal announced Tuesday.
The Pizzolato family, which also owns Tony's Seafood on Plank Road in north Baton Rouge, founded Louisiana Fish Fry Products in 1982. The company makes a range of food products including spices, seafood boils, breadings, batters and sauces. Louisiana Fish Fry currently sells its products in grocery and mass market retailers as well as food service customers throughout the U.S.
Tony's Seafood will remain under the ownership of the Pizzolato family.
"Our investment in the Louisiana Fish Fry platform highlights Peak Rock's continued commitment to investing in food businesses that are leaders in their categories and are well-positioned for further revenue growth," Robert Strauss, managing director of Peak Rock, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the company's management team to enhance the business and build on the great legacy that the Pizzolato family has created over the past three plus decades."
Peak rock is a middle-market private equity firm that focuses on leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, family succession and other transactions. Louisiana Fish Fry will be Peak Rock's eighth investment in the food and beverage industry.
The Pizzolato family for decades has owned Tony's Seafood, and next door Louisiana Fish Fry Products in north Baton Rouge. In 2014, two of the brothers that own Tony's were embroiled in a dispute over management of the company that boiled over into a lawsuit.