BATON ROUGE AREA
The National Association of Senior Move Managers has elevated Smooth Transitions of Louisiana LLC to its Diamond Society level.
The designation is bestowed on senior move management companies that have shown consistent dedication and support of the association and profession and been in good standing as a member for a minimum of 10 years. Smooth Transitions was recognized for its professionalism, credibility and visibility in emerging senior services. The not-for-profit, professional association of organization's members assist older adults and families with the physical and emotional demands of downsizing, relocating or modifying their homes to safely age in place.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Leah N. Engelhardt, a partner in the New Orleans office of Chaffe McCall LLP and practice area coordinator of the firm's insurance section, has been elected as a fellow in the American College of Coverage Counsel, an honorary organization for U.S. practicing insurance attorneys.
Fellowship is by invitation only and based on an evaluation process, including integrity, legal ability and standards of professional and ethical conduct in the practice of insurance law.
Glenn Gardner, president of Gardner Realtors, was presented the Leadership Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, an invitation-only global organization of 565 independent real estate firms.
The award goes to a member broker whose leadership skills and achievements have drawn the admiration of others. Gardner, the Gulf Coast representative of LeadingRE, was selected based on his real estate career and contributions to the community. Mentored by his grandmother and company founder Gertrude Gardner, he has doubled the number of sales associates and sales volume during his 40 years at the helm. He has served as director of the city’s Real Estate Board, the metropolitan area’s Association of Realtors, a board member of the National Association of Realtors and numerous other councils. Through the foundation he created in his grandmother’s honor, his outreach program supports many organizations, including a cottage built to house 32 homeless women at a time.