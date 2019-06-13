Officials with the Port of Greater Baton Rouge said they want to get “a good understanding” of the Port of Pointe Coupee now that a bill to merge the two entities has become law.

On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a bill that abolishes the Pointe Coupee Port Commission, conveys all of its assets to the Baton Rouge port, expands the Baton Rouge port's boundaries to include Pointe Coupee Parish and adds two Pointe Coupee seats to the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission's 15-member board. The measure, sponsored by Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, unanimously passed both houses of the Legislature during the recently concluded session.

The measure doesn’t become law until Jan. 1. In the meantime, port officials will gather as much information as possible about the Pointe Coupee facility, said Jay Hardman, executive director of the Baton Rouge port. That will involve working on a marketing plan to promote what’s available in Pointe Coupee, doing a detailed survey of the site, collecting geotechnical information about the property, developing a marketing and communications plan with Pointe Coupee Economic Development and meeting with all of the tenants.

“That way, if we’re talking to people and they have interest in Pointe Coupee, we have a leg up in the saddle to tell them what’s available,” Hardman said.

Proponents say the takeover by the larger Port of Greater Baton Rouge gives Pointe Coupee greater access to infrastructure dollars and more resources for economic development. In turn, the Port of Greater Baton Rouge gains a facility and land that has access to the Mississippi River, Red River and Atchafalaya River. The deal also includes the annexation of the old St. Francisville Ferry Landing in New Roads on the west side of the Mississippi River near the Audubon Bridge. That site is 4.5 acres. The Baton Rouge port was ranked the eighth-largest in the U.S. by tonnage in 2016, which includes commercial and industrial operations within its current four-parish jurisdiction of East and West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Iberville parishes. The Port of Pointe Coupee is a relatively small operation. The site and surrounding areas have several large undeveloped plots of land. Pointe Coupee Parish currently has 5,000 acres of undeveloped land and nine sites certified by Louisiana Economic Development. Much of the property is adjacent to the Mississippi River.