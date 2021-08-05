Satellite communications company Globalstar reported a second-quarter loss of $21.4 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with a $24.7 million loss, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.
The Covington-based company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $9.8 million for the quarter, the same as in second quarter of 2020.
Company officials have said EBITDA is the measuring stick satellite phone companies use because they are severely affected by depreciation of their equipment.
Total revenue was down to $30.3 million from $30.4 million a year earlier. Service revenue dropped from $27.1 million to $25.6 million. Subscriber equipment sales were up from $3.3 million to $4.7 million.
The company beat analyst estimates, which called for a 2 cents per share loss and revenue of $27.4 million.