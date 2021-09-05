Preleasing is set to begin this fall for for Valencia Park, a 122-unit apartment complex under construction on Spanish Town Road. The $21.5 million apartment complex is being developed by Renaissance Neighborhood Development and Volunteers of America. Eighty percent of the units will be affordable housing, and half will be set aside specifically for veterans. Milton J. Womack is the contractor and Humphrey's & Partners are the architects.
Hurricane Ida Text Message Updates for Baton Rouge: Sign up for free
Standard message and data rates apply.
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments