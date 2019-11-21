New owners for Bogie's Bar expect to re-open the LSU campus-area bar Friday night.

Doors are expected to open at 8 p.m.

"We're trying to get it in shape to open tomorrow," said Ross Cook, co-owner of Bogie's Bar.

Cook alongside business partner Tyler Lourens, as TRC Management Group and Blackthorn Partners, bought the trademark for Bogie's Bar from the former owners for an undisclosed price, he said.

Cook worked at Bogie's Bar for about a decade and had worked his way up from a doorman to manager.

"I loved that place, I didn't want to see it go down," Cook said. "We got the money together and there will be a new feel to it. Same fun crowd, just a different feel."

The owners invested in remodeling the restrooms, walls and installed a new camera system outside. There are no plans to serve food.

The previous owners of Bogie's Bar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early July. At the time, then-owner Aaron Saulnier had owed landlord Michael Butler about $92,000.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy was converted to Chapter 7 in early November and the meeting of the creditors is expected to happen on Dec. 10.

The $12,000 a month rent for the bar was too steep, the former owners said in bankruptcy court filings.

TRC Management submitted an offer in early September to purchase movable property inside the bar in addition to the name, records show. The purchase price was $125,000 in cash, bankruptcy records show. The ping-pong table, picnic tables and washer-dryer was not included in the deal.

The bar was initially anticipated to open before the LSU-Florida football game in mid-October, records show.