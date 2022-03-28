Madewell, which specializes in jeans for hip women and men in their 20s and 30s, has opened its first Baton Rouge store in the Acadian Village shopping center
The store opened Monday in a 3,200 square foot freestanding building that had been occupied by Lululemon. Lululemon recently moved into a larger building that had been the home of Galatoire’s/Provisions on Perkins.
Madewell has 146 stores across the U.S., including a location in Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie. The fast growing chain is owned by clothing giant J.Crew.
Along with selling jeans and basics such as T-shirts, sweaters and skirts, the chain also sells shoes and accessories. Most jeans range in price between $98 and $128.