A subsidiary of Baton Rouge-based health, hospice and personal care company Amedisys Inc. is acquiring Bring Care Home, a personal care provider in northeastern Massachusetts.
Under an agreement, subsidiary Associated Home Care will acquire substantially all assets of Bring Care Home. The price was not disclosed.
Bring Care Home is a privately owned company operating in the North Shore, Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston areas, providing personal care, live-in home care, companionship, transportation and skilled nursing to clients.
“Expanding our footprint in Massachusetts, a state in which we provide our three service lines of home health, hospice and personal care, is an important component of our growth strategy,” said Amedisys President and CEO Paul Kusserow.
The Amedisys Personal Care Division provides care to clients in Massachusetts and the areas surrounding Knoxville, Tennessee, and Jacksonville, Florida.