Home sales in metro Baton Rouge were down by 1.5% in November, the fifth month there has been a year-to-year decrease in sales.
There were 1,054 homes sold in metro Baton Rouge during November, according to figures released Wednesday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That compares to 1,070 MLS sales in November 2020.
Metro area home sales had posted a 13-month streak of year-to-year sales increases, but that run was snapped in July.
Local Realtors said one of the issues hurting sales has been a lack of homes for sale.
According to the MLS, the average number of days a home was on the market before it sold was 41 in November. That’s down from 65 days in November 2020.
If home sales continue at the current rate, the supply of houses will be exhausted in 1.2 months. That’s less than half of what the inventory was in November 2020, when the supply was 2.5 months. A six-month supply of homes is generally considered to be a balanced inventory.