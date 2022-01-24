Rural Sourcing, which is opening a software development firm in downtown Baton Rouge, will hold a virtual career fair February 1.
The online fair will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Applicants must submit their resume by Thursday at the Louisiana Economic Development FastStart.com event page to be considered for an interview.
Rural Sourcing is hiring managers for developing and engineering jobs, including .NET developer, business analysts, web developer and project manager. The jobs will be based in Baton Rouge, with the flexibility to work remotely. All of the jobs are full-time, with benefits and paid training.
The company has said it will create 150 new jobs in Baton Rouge over the next two or three years. The jobs will have an average salary of $75,000, plus benefits.
Rural Sourcing provides digital engineering services, including application development, data analytics, cloud migration and application security to a number of clients, including large logistics companies and airlines.
The job fair is being done in conjunction with LED FastStart.