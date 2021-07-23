The Baton Rouge metro area has added back 18,300 jobs compared to June 2020 when more businesses were still closed in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The capital region had 385,100 nonfarm jobs last month, up 4.9% compared to June 2020, according to data released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. By comparison, Baton Rouge had 411,000 jobs in the region in June 2019.

Louisiana had 1.8 million nonfarm jobs last month, 76,200 more jobs, or an uptick of 4.3% than in June 2020.

The numbers are not seasonally adjusted and are from data compiled through surveys conducted in mid-June.

The government sector, which includes state, local and federal workers but also public school teachers, had 72,500 jobs in June, up 2,000 jobs compared to June 2020 but down from 74,300 jobs in June 2019.

Trade, transportation and utilities hit 66,900 jobs, up 1,200 workers compared to June 2020 across the nine-parish Baton Rouge metro area which is still shy of when the area had 70,200 workers in those roles in 2019.

Education and health services, which includes charter and private school teachers, had 53,300 jobs up 2,500 jobs compared to June 2020. That's just short of 54,600 jobs in June 2019.

Professional and business services had 47,600 jobs, up 1,700 jobs from one year ago which is how many jobs the region had in that sector in June 2019.

Local construction employment reached 40,800 jobs, up 3,100 jobs compared to last year. That's still down compared to 51,500 in June 2019.

Leisure and hospitality had 37,200 jobs, up 6,000 compared to last year, down from 41,300 jobs in June 2019.

Manufacturing hit 29,200 jobs, up 200 jobs over the year, down since 30,000 jobs in June 2019.

Financial activities employed 16,700 workers, down 200 over the year, which is also down from 18,700 in June 2019.

Other services had 15,500 jobs, up 1,000 jobs compared to June 2020, down from 17,100 in June 2019.

Information, which includes the motion picture industry, hit 4,800 jobs, up 900 compared to June 2020 which was the same the industry had in June 2019.

The Baton Rouge unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 6.8% compared to 6.1% in May, and 9.5% in June 2020. Louisiana's unemployment rate was 7.4%, compared to 10.3% last year. The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.1% compared to 11.2% in June 2020.

OTHER AREAS: The Alexandria metro unemployment rate was 5.1% with 59,900 jobs up from 58,300 jobs; Houma-Thibodaux, 6.2% with 82,900 jobs up from 78,900 jobs; Monroe, 6.5% with 74,400 jobs up compared to 72,100 jobs; Shreveport-Bossier City, 7.2% with 170,800 jobs up compared to 163,300 jobs; Lake Charles, 7.5% with 93,200 jobs down compared to 95,200 jobs; Hammond, 8.4% with 45,500 jobs compared to 43,600 a year ago.