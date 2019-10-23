Donald A. Washburn, who is chairman and has been a member of the Amedisys board of directors for 15 years, is retiring.
Washburn, who has served as chairman since 2014, said he will not seek re-election at the 2020 Amedisys annual meeting.
“We would not be the company we are today without Don’s leadership, and the numerous and lasting contributions that he has made to Amedisys are incalculable,” said Paul Kusserow, president and chief executive officer of the publicly traded Baton Rouge-based home health company.
The company announced three new members will join the board effective Nov. 1: Vickie L. Capps, Dr. Molly J. Coye and Teresa L. Kline.
Capps is a member of the senior advisory board of Consonance Capital Partners, a health care-focused private equity firm, and she serves on the board of directors of its portfolio company, Enclara Pharmacia, a provider of pharmacy services to the hospice industry.
Coye has served as senior adviser and executive in residence for AVIA, a membership network of health care delivery systems that provides strategic and technology selection advice regarding digital health software and devices, since 2015.
Kline is a retired health care executive with more than 35 years experience.