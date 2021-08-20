Revenue at Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos was 25.4% higher in July than the year before, bringing in $23.8 million.
The casinos benefited from an easy comparison; in July 2020 customer capacity at state casinos was capped at 50% of the occupancy. Despite this, the Belle of Baton Rouge still posed a year-to-year drop in revenue.
Revenues from Louisiana’s riverboat casinos, land based casino and racinos was nearly $222 million in July, according to figures from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That's a 25% increase over the year before.