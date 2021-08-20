BR.mississippiriver.adv HS 008.JPG

Revenue at Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos was 25.4% higher in July than the year before, bringing in $23.8 million.

Hollywood Casino had the biggest revenue increase of any of the three Baton Rouge riverboats in July. The downtown property brought in $5.9 million during the month, a 35.2%% increase over the $4.4 million it generated during July 2020.

The casinos benefited from an easy comparison; in July 2020 customer capacity at state casinos was capped at 50% of the occupancy. Despite this, the Belle of Baton Rouge still posed a year-to-year drop in revenue.

Revenues from Louisiana’s riverboat casinos, land-based casinos and racinos was nearly $222 million in July, a 25% increase over the year before. The casinos benefited from an easy comparison; in July 2020, customer capacity was capped at 50% of the occupancy.

