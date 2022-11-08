A Hampton Inn and Suites near Interstate 10 and Siegen Lane is doing the Texas two-step from one Lone Star State investor to another to the tune of $10.25 million.
Baton Rouge HPA LLC, based in Sugar Land, Texas, sold the hotel to ALH Properties No. 26 LP of Houston in a deal that was filed Tuesday in East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court. The 101-room hotel is located at 11271 Rieger Road, near Cypress Lake Apartments.
ALH Properties No. 26 LP is a subsidiary of American Liberty Hospitality, a hotel development and management company based out of Houston.
American Liberty Hospitality’s website already lists the Baton Rouge Hampton Inn among its properties. The company owns hotels across Houston, Galveston, Beaumont and Austin, as well as the Cypress Bend Resort in Many and a Best Western Inn in Kinder.