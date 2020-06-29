The Baton Rouge area added 8,900 jobs from April to May as more businesses reopened from the coronavirus pandemic, but the region still has 44,300 fewer jobs than it did a year ago.
Overall, the state added 32,800 jobs month to month, bringing the total number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana to nearly 1.76 million, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That’s still 236,000 fewer jobs than there were in May 2019, an 11.9% decrease. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
The data was based off surveys taken by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics during the week of May 10. That was the same week that Gov. John Bel Edwards moved Louisiana into Phase I of recovery from the pandemic, which allowed businesses to once again offer sit-down dining, and let salons, gyms, shopping malls, casinos and barber shops to reopen at 25% capacity.
The month-to-month gain brought the total number of jobs in Baton Rouge up to 370,100. That’s 10.7% below the 414,400 jobs in the metro area in May 2019.
Leisure and hospitality added 4,600 jobs month to month, reflecting the reopening of restaurants. But the industry remained down 13,700 jobs from the May 2019 total of 40,600. Health care and social assistance jobs were up by 2,800 month to month, reflecting the reopening of outpatient medical services that happened in late April and early May. Those jobs were down 4,300 from the year before, a 9.2% decrease. Construction added 2,600 jobs from April to May, but was still off by 6,600 from May 2019.
The Baton Rouge unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 11.8% in May. That’s better than the 13% rate in April, but well above the 3.9% unemployment in May 2019.
Louisiana’s May unemployment rate was 13.1%, up from 4.3% in May 2019. The U.S. unemployment rate was 13%, up from 3.4% the year before.
LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region added 6,600 jobs from April to May, bringing the total number of people working to 185,500. In comparison, there were 206,100 jobs in the area in May 2019.
Food service and drinking places added 4,900 jobs, bringing the total to 13,600. That’s still 4,300 fewer jobs in the industry than in May 2019, when 17,900 people worked at restaurants and bars. Mining and logging, which includes oil and gas jobs, was up by 100 jobs month to month, coming in at 4,500. There were 5,100 jobs in that sector in May 2019.
The unemployment rate in Lafayette was 11.6% in May, up from 4.3% in May 2020.
NEW ORLEANS AREA: The New Orleans area added 9,300 jobs from April to May, bringing the total number of people working in the area to 488,900. That’s 98,600 below the 587,500 jobs there were in May 2019.
Health care and social assistance added 6,900 jobs during the month, increasing the total to 71,700, the same total as in May 2019. Retail trade added 2,900 jobs, but still remained 10,300 jobs short of the May 2019 figure of 60,200. Specialty trade contractors added 1,100 jobs in May, but were 2,300 fewer than the 17,600 jobs in May 2019.
New Orleans, which is heavily dependent on tourism, conventions and restaurants, continued to have the highest unemployment rate in Louisiana at 16.4%. That’s up from 4% in May 2019. The unemployment rate in Orleans Parish was 19.5% in May.