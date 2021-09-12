The first El Pollo Loco restaurant in Baton Rouge is set to open in October. It is located at 10335 Airline Highway, near Bluebonnet/Coursey boulevards. El Pollo Loco — Spanish for “the crazy chicken” — has 478 locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Utah. The chain sells a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes featuring grilled chicken, such as tacos, burritos and salads. About 50 people will work at the restaurant.
