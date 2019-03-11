Construction of Heritage Crossing, the first walkable lifestyle center in Gonzales, is expected to ramp up in the next few months.
“We should break ground on all the dirt work along Highway 30 in the next two or three months,” said Clay Stafford, president of Double D Development, which is building the 103-acre center at the corner of La. 30 and La. 44. Already completed are 340 feet of connector roads, which will tie the mixed-use development into Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital.
Double D, headed by brothers Ronnie and Vance Daigle, will serve as the general contractor.
Heritage Crossing will be an urban lifestyle center, similar to the Perkins Rowe and Towne Center developments in Baton Rouge: a walkable development where residents can go to coffee shops, restaurants and salons without getting into a car.
The plan is to sell 26 parcels in Heritage Crossing for development. One section has been set aside for a proposed apartment complex, the other is pegged to be an assisted-living center. But Michael Cashio of NAI/Latter & Blum, who is helping to market the development, said the market will determine what gets built in Heritage Crossing. “We’re going to gauge market demand,” he said. “We may end up with a big-box store or we may have more service-oriented lifestyle companies.”
Along with the service businesses, Stafford expects health care businesses will want to be located in Heritage Crossing because of the proximity to Our Lady of the Lake and the proposed Ochsner medical center. “We’ll be sandwiched between two medical campuses,” he said.
The development is at the center of where just over 2,800 new housing units are to be built.
“There are huge billion-dollar chemical plants being built in St. James Parish and that’s a 15 minute drive away from us,” Stafford said. “A lot of those people are going to live in Ascension.”
One major feature for the development is the long-discussed Performing Arts, Conference and Events (PACE) Center. On Monday, the Gonzales City Council chose a 5-acre site in Heritage Crossing for the center. Officials said the property will be "build-ready" by the second quarter of 2020.
“We’re hoping this brings a sense of community to Gonzales,” said Hartley Daigle, who is also marketing the property for NAI/Latter & Blum. “This will bring amenities they don’t currently have in Gonzales to the city. People won’t have to drive an extra 30 minutes.”
Stafford said the price tag for Heritage Crossing is still being determined.
“We’re putting in $4.2 million in road work in the development,” he said.