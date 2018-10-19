Lafayette-based IberiaBank Corp. reported third-quarter net income of $101.5 million, or $1.73 per share, compared to $29.6 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.
Per-share earnings, excluding non-recurring items, were $1.74 compared to $1 a year ago.
Third-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.
Total revenue was $312.3 million in the period, compared to $267.7 million a year ago. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.8 million.
President and CEO Daryl G. Byrd the financial performance was driven by loan growth, increased revenue and a reduced expense base.
As previously announced, the company closed 22 retail branches during the quarter and expects to realize $2 million in operating expense savings per quarter.
The company also announced an increased fourth-quarter cash dividend of 41 cents per common share, a 5 percent increase from the third-quarter dividend and its third common share dividend increase in 2018.