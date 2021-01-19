Louisiana Farm Bureau has obtained a building permit for its a $21 million office that will be built off Corporate Boulevard.
The building at 7000 Commerce Circle will be three stories and have 84,355-square feet of space. It is set to open by mid-2022, just in time for Farm Bureau’s 100th anniversary.
“This building puts Louisiana Farm Bureau in a position to grow and serve agriculture for the next century,” Farm Bureau President Jim Harper said.
Officials said the new building will allow Farm Bureau to consolidate its claims, underwriting and accounting employees under one roof in order to take better care of insurance customers.
Grace Hebert Curtis Architects designed the building and Arkel Constructors is the contractor.