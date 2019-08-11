Baton Rouge area
Patricia "Soupy" Dalyander, a physical oceanographer at The Water Institute, is among recipients of this year’s Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.
The U.S. Department of the Interior nominated Dalyander for the award based on her research, outreach and service while in her position with the U.S. Geological Survey St. Petersburg Coastal and Marine Science Center, where Dalyander was a research oceanographer until starting with The Water Institute in May.
The award acknowledges the contributions scientists and engineers have made to the advancement of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and to community service through scientific leadership, public education and community outreach. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy coordinates the award with participating departments and agencies. Dalyander was nominated in part for her research and associated work in understanding and predicting the movement of residual oil as part of the Operational Science Advisory Team, commissioned by the Federal On Scene Coordinator of the U.S. Coast Guard following the Deepwater Horizon spill.
Livingston Young Professionals selected Jamie Seal as its member of the year for his contributions to the program’s success and named winners of the Livingston Future 5: Jamie Felder, of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office; Ashley Freeman, of the town of Albany; Blake Harris, of Boyer, Hebert, Ables & Angelle; Nikki Lavergne, of the Livingston Parish School System; and Kacie Stewart, of Stewart Family Medicine. Nominations were presented to Livingston Parish Chamber, recognizing public and private sector professionals ages of 21-40 who are growing and excelling in their prospective fields.
Louisiana Lottery Corp. received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the 20th consecutive year for its annual financial report.
Reports are judged based on full disclosure and the ability to motivate potential users to read the reports. The nonprofit organization, with offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C., serves about 19,000 government finance professionals.
Lafayette area
Acadian Air Med, a division of Acadian Ambulance Service, achieved accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.
Accreditation is based on meeting quality standards for patient care and safety in rotor wing services providing critical care transports. Acadian Ambulance Service is also accredited by the Committee on the Accreditation of Ambulances Services. Acadian Air Med was founded in 1981 and operates a fleet of 11 medically configured helicopters and five fixed-wing aircraft from bases located throughout Louisiana and southeast Texas.
New Orleans area
Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson received the William H. Hastie Award from the National Bar Association Judicial Council.
The award recognizes excellence in legal and judicial scholarship and demonstrated commitment to justice under the law. The National Bar Association represents 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors and law students. The Judicial Council is an independent section of the association formed in 1971 to eradicate racial and class bias from the judicial and law enforcement process. Johnson serves as the first African-American chief justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Scott Dantonio, of St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher, was awarded the Hospital Pharmacist of the Year Award by the Louisiana Pharmacists Association.
The award is based on a record that reflects well on the pharmacy practice, including successful accreditation by government regulatory agencies, involvement in quality improvement initiatives and promotion of pharmacist-driven clinical services. Dantonio received his pharmacy degree from the University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy.
Robert Toups received a Gold Certificate Award for 50 years as a licensed pharmacist in Louisiana, serving in several leadership positions for state and regional pharmacy associations. He has worked in multiple practice settings, including community, hospital and compounding. He has served as president of Tri-City Pharmacies Inc., operating pharmacies in Golden Meadow, Galliano, Raceland, and Baton Rouge. Toups graduated from Northeast Louisiana University at Monroe.
Three New Orleans law firms, Adams & Reese, Riess LeMieux LLC and Shields Mott LLP, have been named by Construction Executive magazine published by trade group Associated Builders and Contractors Services Corp. among the Top 50 law firms in the United States for construction law.
The list was developed from a survey of hundreds of law firms and is based on 2018 revenues and percentage of total revenues from its construction practice, number of attorneys in the practice, number of states in which the firm is licensed to practice and year in which the construction practice was established.