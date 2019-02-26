While ExxonMobil says it has still not made a final investment decision on its planned Baton Rouge polyolefins plant expansion, the company earlier this month asked state environmental regulators for a stormwater permit for construction related to the project.

Exxon on Feb. 8 filed a notice of intent required for stormwater permits with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. The application is for “construction activities related to the polypropylene expansion” at the company’s polyolefins plant in north Baton Rouge.

The oil and gas giant received air permits for the project nearly a year ago.

Exxon spokeswoman Stephanie Cargile said the stormwater permit is for an “area of land that would need to be cleared in advance of potential parking lot or temporary building construction.” While the application said work would begin Feb. 14, Cargile said work on the area has not progressed beyond surveying the site.

“ExxonMobil is continuing to proceed with front-end engineering, design and other preparatory work for the potential Polypropylene Expansion Project,” Cargile said. “However, the final investment decision on this project is not yet fully approved.”

LDEQ administrator of air permits Bryan Johnston said the company received air permits last March, a day after it announced it was planning the project somewhere along the Gulf Coast, and considering Baton Rouge. The stormwater permit is needed when a project disturbs more than 5 acres, he said.

The project, which Cargile said will involve an investment of “more than $500 million,” will add a second polypropylene line. The stormwater permit application said the permit is needed for three years and will disturb 26 acres.

Exxon previously said it would make a final investment decision on the project in late 2018, but has not said publicly whether it will move forward. When asked earlier this month about the project, Cargile said reviews were extended into 2019 after the December “gate review,” which is part of Exxon’s investment decision process.

The company previously said it would begin construction on the plant in early 2019 and complete work by 2021. Exxon is in the midst of a “growing the Gulf” initiative that calls for $20 billion in spending in the region.

After unveiling the proposed project, Exxon easily won approval from state and local officials for a tax break through the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program for the project, worth an estimated $31.7 million over a decade.

Exxon has said the project would add 45 permanent jobs to the polyolefins plant, along with 20 permanent contractor jobs and 600 temporary construction jobs.