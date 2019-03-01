Plans to turn the historic Hotel Lincoln into a mixed-use development with apartments, retail and short-term lodging are set to go before the city-parish Planning Commission in April.
The hotel at 400 Eddie Robinson Drive provided rooms for black guests who were turned away from segregated white properties. A host of legendary entertainers, including Aretha Franklin, James Brown and B.B. King, stayed in the Hotel Lincoln.
“It’s a beautiful iconic building and we’re trying to do it right,” said Solomon Carter, who is redeveloping the hotel along with Anthony Kimble. “We want the exterior and interior to be very true to what it was back in the day.”
Plans are to have 12 one-bedroom apartments in the building, each about 600 square feet in size. Two to four of those apartments will be set aside for short-term rentals for travelers who want to say they stayed in a property that once housed the “Queen of Soul.”
The first floor of the hotel will be set aside for a variety of uses, including a restaurant, commercial retail space and common areas.
Rental rates for the Hotel Lincoln are still being worked on, but Carter said units will go for “close to $850 a month” and about $100 a night for a short-term rental.
The Hotel Lincoln opened in 1955, but went out of business about 20 years later. The building has been vacant since the 1980s. Carter bought the hotel in September 2017 for $400,000 but had issues because it turned out the former owner didn't have a clear title on the property. Carter filed suit in February 2018, and the issue was resolved during the summer.
The planning commission is set to vote on the infill/mixed-use small planned unit development at its April 15 meeting. If all goes well, the full Metro Council will approve the plan in May, and Carter hopes to start construction in June or July.
He estimates construction will cost between $1.6 million to $1.8 million and be completed in about eight months. Carter’s construction company will serve as the general contractor.
The Hotel Lincoln is one of several developments that seek to reshape Downtown East. It’s just across the railroad tracks from the Electric Depot mixed-use development, set to open soon with a mix of apartments, trendy restaurants and coffee shops and the Red Stick Social entertainment venue.
“This area is really starting to transform on the other side of Interstate 110,” Carter said. “We’re glad to be a part of that.”