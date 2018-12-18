A vacant building on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard is going from a branch of one Lafayette-based bank to the branch of another Lafayette-based bank.
Home Bank has purchased the former IberiaBank branch at 3524 S. Sherwood Forest for $1.475 million in a deal that was signed Friday.
The 4,800-square-foot building, which sits on 2.34 acres, has been vacant since earlier this year. It was one of 22 branches that IberiaBank closed or consolidated as part of an effort to improve efficiency as it moves toward digital banking. The move left IberiaBank with six branches in Baton Rouge.
Mathew Laborde, of Elifin Realty, represented Home Bank in the deal. Home Bank currently has three locations in Baton Rouge and officials hope to open the new branch in the spring.