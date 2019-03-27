A career fair for global technology firm CGI is being conducted by Louisiana's FastStart workforce development program 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
CGI is hiring entry-level and experienced information technology professionals to fill up to 100 positions in Louisiana, including business analyst and reporting, database engineer, DevOps engineer, software engineer, operation support roles, and developers and architects for multiple languages and platforms.
Résumés and pre-registration can be submitted at LouisianaJobConnection.com/CGI. Interviews will take place on-site for qualified candidates. Participants are asked to dress professionally and to bring copies of their résumés.
In June, CGI announced a significant expansion of its Lafayette IT Center of Excellence and the creation of 400 jobs that will bring its total employment in Louisiana to 900. Dedicated in May 2016, CGI’s IT Center of Excellence is located at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Research Park.