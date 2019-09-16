The U.S. Small Business Administration awarded the Louisiana Economic Development department $200,000 this year for a program that supports small-business owners looking to export goods.
Louisiana matches the federal grant with an additional $66,667 for the State Trade Expansion Program. The export development program is meant to be spent on small-business training, foreign trade missions, services to support business exports, websites to attract international customers and marketing campaigns.
In 2018, LED used the some of the $200,000 grant to cover travel expenses up to 75% for businesses new to the export market to attend international trade shows up to about $6,000 per company.
Since 2011, the STEP program has awarded $157 million in grants across the country. Its origins date back to the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010.
Program information is at https://www.opportunitylouisiana.com/small-business/special-programs-for-small-business/step-grant