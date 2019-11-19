Butler Snow is expanding its Baton Rouge office with all 17 attorneys of Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer joining the firm on Jan. 1.
Butler Snow’s Baton Rouge office will have 24 attorneys with the Kantrow Spaht acquisition and become the fifth-largest in the Mississippi-based firm behind Ridgeland, Mississippi; Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama. The firm has more than 385 attorneys across a network of 27 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer was founded in 1933. Attorneys joining Butler Snow are Connell L. Archey, Sidney M. Blitzer Jr., Diane L. Crochet, Keith J. Fernandez, Jennifer Aaron Hataway, George P. Holmes, Lee. C. Kantrow, Jacob M. Kantrow, W. Scott Keaty, Alléna W. McCain, Julie M. McCall, Joshua G. McDiarmid, John C. Miller, Randal J. Robert, David S. Rubin, Bob D. Tucker and Richard F. Zimmerman Jr.
“This is a great opportunity for both of our firms as we join forces. We share the same professional values and believe this is an excellent fit culturally,” said Donald Clark Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. “The depth of experience and ability among this team further strengthens many of our existing practice areas and we’re excited about our future together.”
“The talent, culture and professionalism were critical to our decision to join Butler Snow. We share very similar philosophies and are confident that this will be beneficial for both firms, but most importantly, our clients. We are delighted to become a part of Butler Snow as it continues to grow throughout the Southeast and across the nation,” said Lee C. Kantrow, the senior partner of Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer.
This is the latest expansion for Butler Snow, founded in 1954. Earlier this year, the firm expanded in Charleston, South Carolina, after major expansions in Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Birmingham, Alabama.
Butler Snow’s Baton Rouge office is located at 445 North Blvd., Suite 501.