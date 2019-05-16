After four months of working with stakeholders and a consultant, the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority has a new name and vision statement.
The organization will now be known as Build Baton Rouge, effective Thursday. A rebranding campaign will be launched to promote the new identity.
The vision statement for Build Baton Rouge said it supports: “A more vibrant Baton Rouge for everyone."
Build Baton Rouge sent out surveys beginning in January about the name and the mission of the organization.
Chris Tyson, president and chief executive officer, said the time was right for a change. Build Baton Rouge is marking its 10th anniversary this year, and Tyson took over as head of the organization at the start of 2018.
The organization did the work through a $27,000 contract with Converge for Change, a New Orleans-based company that works with nonprofit organizations, to conduct the survey, meet with stakeholders and help develop the strategic vision.