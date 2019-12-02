Three businesses near LSU's campus have closed their doors within a one-week span. And VooDoo BBQ & Grill located on Nicholson Drive is the latest.

The company said on Facebook on Monday morning that it "made the difficult decision to permanently close."

VooDoo has one other location -- on Drusilla Lane -- in Baton Rouge.

There are also locations in New Orleans and St. Rose in addition to a couple of locations in Florida and one in Indiana.

Last week, Mellow Mushroom and Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts on Burbank and Lee Drive, respectively, also closed.

Over the past year, several restaurants around campus have shut down, including Mooyah Burgers, Fries and Shakes and Halal Guys, both at 320 Lee, the Piccadilly To Go at 216 W. Lee, located at the other end of the shopping center from Mr. Ronnie’s, and Breck’s Bistro at 3930 Burbank.

Justin Langlois, a regional vice president with Stirling Properties, said there are a number of factors that have led to the closings.

For one, there’s no shortage of competition. In recent years, 200,000 square feet of restaurant and grocery space have opened up near campus, much of it from the Arlington Marketplace. Langlois is marketing space in the marketplace, a Rouses Market-anchored development that features Uno Dos Taco and FinBomb Sushi Burritos & Poke Bowls.