The economic recovery in the capital region continued through November with the addition of 2,000 jobs since October but was still down 4.5% from a year ago as impacts from the coronavirus pandemic remain.
The Baton Rouge metro area had 395,500 jobs in November, down 18,700 from 414,200 jobs a year ago.
The data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics through the Louisiana Workforce Commission is not seasonally adjusted.
Across Louisiana, there were 1,908,400 jobs in November, down from 2,006,300 one year ago, a 4.8% decline. Statewide, 23,900 jobs were added back to the economy since October.
The unemployment rate in Louisiana was 8.1% in November, up from 5% last year. The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.4% in November, up from 3.3% last year. In Baton Rouge, the unemployment rate was 7.1%, compared to 4.5% in November 2019.
Leisure and hospitality lost 9,200 jobs over the year to 33,100 jobs, down 20.4%, but added back 900 since October. Education and health services lost 2,700 jobs over the year to 51,300, down 5%, but added back 800 since October. Financial activities lost 300 jobs over the year to 18,800 jobs, down 1.5% but regained 100 jobs since last month. Trade, transportation and utilities was down 1,400 jobs over the year to 69,800, down 1.9%, but added back 1,000 jobs since October. Construction lost 1,800 jobs over the year to 46,800, down 3.7%, but added back 600 jobs since October. Mining and logging, which includes oil and gas, lost 100 jobs over the year, down 10%, to 900 jobs but added 100 since October. Information lost 600 jobs over the year to 4,800 jobs, down 11.1%, but added back 100 jobs since October. Federal, state and local government added 1,100 jobs over the year to 77,200, down 1.4% adding back 100 jobs since October.
Manufacturing lost 1,100 jobs over the year to 28,900 jobs, down 3.6%, and was flat since October.
Professional and business services lost 1,500 jobs since October to 48,100 and is down 1,300, or 2.6%, from a year ago. Other services lost 200 jobs since October to 15,800 and is down 1,300 jobs, or 7.6%, from last year.
NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City metro area lost 50,300 jobs over the year to 539,800 jobs in November, down from 590,100 jobs a year ago, but 10,300 higher than in October. The unemployment rate was 9.8%, compared to 4.6% in November 2019.
LAFAYETTE: The Lafayette region lost 9,000 jobs over the year to 196,000, down from 205,000 last year, a 4.3% drop. The unemployment rate was 7.2%, up from 4.9% in November 2019.
OTHER METROS: Lake Charles lost 14,700 jobs to 98,000; Shreveport-Bossier City lost 7,400 jobs to 174,700; Hammond lost 2,300 jobs to 44,700; Houma-Thibodaux lost 2,000 jobs to 86,400; and Alexandria lost 1,800 jobs to 60,300. Monroe added 700 jobs to 79,700.