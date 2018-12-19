Eatel is being acquired by Reserve Communications and Computer Corp. in a deal that will join two longtime south Louisiana telecommunications companies to form a business stretching from Livingston Parish to Grand Isle and serving nearly 60,000 customers.
The Banker/Scanlan families, which founded Eatel, are selling their interest in the business and have no plans to remain with the company, said Janet Britton, Eatel’s general counsel and executive vice president of human resources. Otherwise, she said, “this will be business as usual for our customers. We will continue to provide the same high quality service.”
Reserve, a subsidiary of RTC Holdings LLC, and Eatel said they expect the deal to close in the first half of 2019, pending regulatory approvals. The price was not disclosed.
Plans are to combine the senior management teams of RTC and Eatel and for the operations to be headquartered in Gonzales. There are no plans to reduce staffing at the local level, and both companies said they will retain their local identities by keeping their name in the service area.
Officials with RTC and Eatel said combining the companies will produce one that can better compete with rivals such as Cox and AT&T. Both companies offer telephone, cable, internet and home security services. Eatel also has data centers at the Bon Carré Business Center in Baton Rouge and in Shreveport, which it gained after its 2013 acquisition of Venyu.
“This will put customers all over south Louisiana under the same umbrella,” said Scott Small, an executive vice president with RTC. “We’ll be able to share networks.”
RTC, founded in 1935, is headquartered in Reserve. The company has about 10,700 customers in St. John the Baptist, St. James and northern Lafourche parishes. About 60 people work for RTC.
Eatel also was founded in 1935. The company has about 50,000 customers, concentrated in Ascension and Livingston parishes, with some operations in Lafourche Parish and Grand Isle, which it picked up after a 2012 acquisition of Vision Communications. The company has just under 400 employees.
“We’re excited about this deal,” Britton said. “Both companies have similar values, including high quality customer service.”
That commitment by Eatel and RTC to customer service will help the combined business compete with national players, she said.
RTC and Eatel spent about four months talking before reaching the purchase agreement.
“It makes sense. It’s a perfect marriage,” said Katie Klibert, a spokeswoman for RTC. Because RTC and Eatel have service areas that bump up against each other, there’s an opportunity to share networks and technologies and streamline systems.
While the leadership of both companies has signed off on the deal, it still needs to be approved by the Federal Communications Commission and the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
Eatel was founded by Fred Norris and Anona Banker. The couple started the phone company with discarded Southern Bell equipment. Their daughter, Ruth, married Arthur Scanlan in 1948.
Eatel had dealt with rumors of a potential sale by the Scanlan family back in 2004. The company confirmed at the time that the family had considered selling the company as one way of mitigating its burden with inheritance taxes, but decided against a sale by finding other ways to address its concerns with estate planning and maintain the family's ownership.