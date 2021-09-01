Seats on flights out of Baton Rouge are in short supply for the next few days, because of passenger disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida.
Airlines are adding flights out of Baton Rouge Metro Airport and bringing in larger planes, said Jim Caldwell, a spokesman for the airport. But even with those steps, some flights are entirely sold out and others have only a handful of coach seats or only first class seats.
“It’s tight,” Caldwell said. “There are very limited seats. It does improve as it gets toward the weekend.”
There’s been an increase in people looking to evacuate South Louisiana. Hundreds of thousands of people could be without electricity for weeks because Ida’s sustained winds of 150 mph destroyed utility transmission lines. Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans said it didn’t sustain damage during the storm, but commercial flights haven’t returned. Delta said it will bring in a limited number of flights on Thursday, and Jet Blue and Spirit plan to resume flights on Saturday.
American Airlines has added nonstop flights from Baton Rouge to Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. Caldwell said the airport has reached out to American, Delta and United Airlines about adding flights or bringing in larger planes to meet customer demand.
“They’re trying to accommodate us, so there could be additional capacity added,” he said.