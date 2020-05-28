Aldi, a fast-growing discount grocery store chain, has purchased an 11.1-acre site on O’Neal Lane.
Aldi Inc. paid $1.35 million for the property at 2327 O’Neal Lane in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was All American Realty Corp. of Baton Rouge.
The property was most recently home for a Hardee’s.
Aldi specializes in only fast-moving grocery items instead of the wide variety carried in traditional supermarkets. A typical Aldi will carry about 1,300 items stocked on four or five aisles with spacious checkouts and without services like a pharmacy or in-store bank.
Customers can bring their own shopping bags or buy reusable ones from the store. They also must pay a quarter for a shopping cart, but the coin is refunded when the cart is returned to the storefront.
The Germany-based company was founded in 1961 and entered the U.S. market in 1976. It now has nearly 2,000 stores in 36 states and said it is on track to become the nation’s third-largest grocery retailer by the end of 2022.
Aldi doesn’t have a store in Louisiana but it has been making moves in the state recently. In February, the Lafayette city planning commission approved a rezoning request to build an Aldi store near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Curran Lane. In March 2019, the company paid $2 million for the former Toys “R” Us building in Slidell.