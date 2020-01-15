IBM expects to hold a job fair at the Baton Rouge Community College in February for 35 open jobs at the company's Baton Rouge offices downtown in partnership with the Louisiana Economic Development department's FastStart program.

IBM will have representatives at the community college's Bienvenue Student Center at 201 Community College Drive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 1.

The technology company is looking for both experienced and emerging information technology professionals and expects to conduct interviews on-site. IBM has two client innovation centers in Louisiana - one in Baton Rouge and the other nearby CenturyLink's headquarters in Monroe.

IBM is looking for applicants with experience in analytics, enterprise software applications, interactive experience, mobile application development in addition to experience with Python, JavaScript, SAP, SQL, Oracle and big data.

In recent years, IBM has experienced issues hiring and retaining enough workers for its Baton Rouge office to meet economic development agreement requirements. In June 2019, IBM finally hit the 800 job mark requirement but was still forced to pay a $1.4 million penalty to the state because it was 144 employees short during the contract period.

IBM officials previously projected that they expected to hire dozens of more workers each quarter in Louisiana. Average starting salaries range from the mid-$40,000s to the mid-$60,000s for new professional jobs, according to IBM.

