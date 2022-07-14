Barracuda Taco is set to open its first Baton Rouge location at 2504 Government St. in early fall. The restaurant is going into the space that had been occupied most recently by GD Barbecue.
Chef/owner Brett Jones said the menu will be “almost identical” to that of the Barracuda locations on Tchoupitoulas Street and in Algiers, with chips, salsa, margaritas and of course, tacos. The restaurant will have seating for between 120 and 140 people, spread out across a courtyard.
Barracuda is the latest tenant in the redevelopment of a 1 acre site that had been home to Garden District Nursery and GD Barbecue. The Parker Barber opened this spring and D’s Nursery is set to open at the end of the month. Garrison Neill, who is redeveloping the site with his siblings, said there are two other retail spaces on the property, including the former Front Yard Bikes building. “We really want the right tenant to come to us,” Neill said. “This is a lifestyle development for the whole neighborhood, so we’re being selective.”
