At one of its convenience stores near the intersection of La. 445 and Interstate 12 in Robert, Lard Oil Company held a job fair Tuesday.
The Denham Springs-based company, which owns 20 convenience stores and delivers fuel to many others in Louisiana and Mississippi, was looking for clerks before summer business heats up. Lard Oil’s retail workforce, which staffs the stores, is down about 10% from its standard levels, Lard Oil CEO Johnny Milazzo said. The company was offering $500 sign-on bonuses for the positions, and it advertised the job fair everywhere it could.
The results were meager, to say the least. Milazzo said his company received two inquiries and zero applications during the three-hour session.
“You would think with the summer here, this could be summer employment. It’s really troubling across all lines of our business,” Milazzo said. “And we’re asking, where are the people?”
Milazzo, who has worked in the industry for 40 years, said this is the toughest market he has ever faced for finding employees.
“For the first time, we’re really struggling to get the number of folks that we believe that we need to provide the level of service we’ve provided in the past,” he said.
Difficulties in finding workers have caused seasonal businesses, such as Blue Bayou Waterpark and Dixie Landin', to delay opening. The Baton Rouge attraction is normally open by Memorial Day weekend, but officials said staffing issues prevented that from happening. The goal is to open in a limited capacity in the next week.
“There just aren’t enough good employees to go around,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Fewer workers, more jobs
The Louisiana unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in April, tying all-time lows set in April 2006 and April 2008, according to information from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
The unemployment rate in Baton Rouge was 3.1%, tying an all-time low set in December, while Alexandria tied its all-time low of 2.6%, also set in December. Lafayette had an unemployment rate of 3.1% and New Orleans, which is heavily dependent on a tourism sector that hasn’t fully recovered from the COVID pandemic, was at 4.1%.
The bigger story to watch out for in Louisiana is why unemployment rates have gone down, said Gary Wagner, economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Rates typically falls for two reasons: more jobs are being created or more people are leaving the labor force.
“Until the most recent month in Louisiana, the main driver of why the unemployment rate was dropping so fast was because people were leaving the labor force, so they were no longer looking for work,” he said.
Wagner noted that Louisiana’s labor force participation rate only began to rise in the last month or so, even though the nation’s participation rate has been climbing for six months. He also said participation rates for men aged 25 to 54 have declined over the last 25 years.
The reason behind the lagging participation rate is a “great puzzle,” Wagner said.
“I don’t think anybody really knows the answer to that,” he said. “It’s not unique to Louisiana. It’s happened in a lot of different places. But essentially post-pandemic, people dropped out of the labor force and just have not re-entered.”
At the same time, the number of available jobs has steadily increased. Baton Rouge job openings hit a five-year high in March, while job openings in New Orleans in April were at their highest point in two years.
The low unemployment rate and high tally of openings are connected, for a few reasons, Fitzgerald said.
Some workers have ditched multiple part-time gigs for one full-time job with better pay. For example, a food service worker handling two jobs might have switched careers to office management or something similar. While they filled one job, they also left two openings behind.
Another factor is people choosing to leave staff work and make it on their own, as an independent contractor, freelance worker or consultant.
“Now all of a sudden there’s an open job that they left behind at a company because they went out on their own,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said the market is friendlier now for job seekers because wages are rising and benefits like flexible schedules and work-from-home policies are becoming more prevalent.
“Job seekers are able to kind of pick and choose their spots more, so you see more movement and you see more quits, but they’re quitting for new jobs, not because they’re losing their job or anything like that,” he said. “It’s just the availability of jobs and the businesses competing for talent means that if you want a job, it’s much easier to get it than pre-pandemic.”
Free rent, gas cards: 'We have to get creative'
Wisam Ottallah, who manages six gas stations in New Orleans, said he has about eight openings right now for clerks. Considering he has to keep his stations open 24 hours a day and some of his 30 employees can’t work nights, eight is a sizable missing chunk.
Aside from hours, hourly pay is Ottallah’s biggest challenge. Minimum wages are trending upward, and for New Orleans city workers it’s up to $15 an hour.
Ottallah said he can’t pay more than $15 an hour, but he also recognizes his employees would struggle to make ends meet at a lower rate amid crushing inflation.
He said the monthly take-home pay for most of employees is around $2,000, while the cheapest apartments in area cost $1,300 a month.
“Everything is going up,” Ottallah said. “I know that my family is not going to be able to survive with $2,000 a month. So I have to look at, how are they going to feel like going to work?”
For some reliable workers, Ottallah will shell out bonuses as high as $2,000 a month or will even let them live rent-free in properties he owns.
“I still cannot find enough (workers),” he said.
At Acadian Kitchens, maker of the Ragin Cajun and Cajun's Choice brands of box dinners, seasonings, condiments and other products, the company is trying to build a core group of employees as it transitions from its current building in Broussard to a new building along Interstate 49 in north Lafayette.
The company is in its slow time of the year, CEO Paul Leleux said, but will look to add more later this summer and in the fall as business picks back up, and will move into the new building by the end of 2023.
“It’s always a struggle,” Leleux said. “You can get warm bodies to show up, but sometimes getting them to come back and stick with it is a challenge. As recently as this winter we were still having challenges getting the right people to show up and stick with it. We’re building a good base, and we’ll be able to grow with them.”
Employers said the key to attracting workers and holding on to them comes down to higher pay and making employees feel welcome.
“We have to get creative,” said Henry Coaxum, who owns three New Orleans-area McDonald’s restaurants. He gives bonuses for getting good grades in school, helps cover the costs of college textbooks and gives out gas cards to employees.
“There are less people looking for jobs and that’s something we’re all facing in the hospitality business,” he said. “It’s not going to go away soon.”
'Actively trying to find new people'
To deal with the shortage of workers and help meet ambitious growth plans, Raising Cane’s boosted employee pay to an average of about $13 an hour last year. Along with the raises, the company started offering tuition reimbursements, giving out quarterly retention bonuses and rolling out sales bonuses for crew members, a move that allows all workers to share in the company’s success.
That’s led the Baton Rouge-based chicken tender chain to see an increase in job applications, said Matt Massey, regional vice president. This year, the company is receiving more than 2,400 applications a week, up from 1,800 a week in 2021. In Massey’s region, which includes Raising Cane’s restaurants in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, there’s been a 153% increase in the number of weekly job applications pre-COVID.
“We’ve actually increased the number of people in the restaurants, so employees can have a flexible work schedule,” he said.
Lyons, a wholesale distributor in Port Allen, has started offering sign-on bonuses of $4,000 for truck drivers. Employees who help recruit drivers receive bonuses of $2,000. If employees meet people who they think would be a good hire for Lyons, they hand out cards with QR codes that link to online job application forms. For some managerial positions, the company has used recruitment services to find employees.
“We’re doing a lot of different things we have normally not done,” said Hugh Raetzsch, owner and CEO of the company, which distributes snacks, prepared food, cigarettes and other items to convenience stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.
Raetzsch said as a share of company sales, payroll expenses account for about 0.25% more than they did pre-pandemic. That’s a significant amount for Lyons, which had about $134 million in sales during 2019. The figure totals about $335,000.
But those efforts are necessary, he said. The days of posting job openings online or in the newspaper and having candidates walk in the front door are gone.
“You have to be out there actively trying to find new people and proactively going after them,” he said. “There are too many opportunities out there. And you have to hold on to your existing people.”
Acadiana Business Editor Adam Daigle contributed to this report