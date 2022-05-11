Venture Global LNG has signed yet another contract to supply liquefied natural gas to a new buyer, this time a state-owned firm in Malaysia.
PETRONAS LNG Ltd., a subsidiary of the state-owned PETRONAS in Malaysia, inked a 20-year deal for 1 million metric tonnes of LNG annually from Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG facility in Plaquemines Parish. That facility is under construction and set to come online in 2024.
Venture Global, which already has one LNG export terminal open in Cameron Parish and plans to open three more across south Louisiana, announced a similar deal Tuesday with an ExxonMobil Asia affiliate.
The announcements come at a time when the federal government is attempting to boost LNG exports to Europe to wean the continent off Russian natural gas amid the country’s war with Ukraine. The efforts are coming despite the objections of environmental advocacy groups, who say the LNG plants are too harmful for the environment and likely will ship the LNG to Asia instead of Europe.
Venture Global company says it is developing carbon capture processes at each of its Louisiana LNG plants. Carbon capture is a controversial practice that involves capturing carbon emissions onsite and burying them deep underground. It is embraced by industry, which says it can help reduce fossil fuel emissions, but condemned by environmental advocates, who say it is unproven and ineffective.
"This contract represents a significant expansion of our existing customer base in Asia and we particularly look forward to PETRONAS bringing our competitive, lower carbon energy into Southeast Asia, a region with rapidly growing gas demand,” Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said in a statement.