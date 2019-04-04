For the first time, the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is selling tickets to participate in the annual Parade of Homes, which kicks off Saturday, and also showcasing some remodeled houses.
The $10 tickets allow for admission to any of 52 homes in the parade during both weekends — from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6 and April 13 and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 7 and April 14.
Taylor Anderson, who is handling the parade for the homebuilder’s association, said all proceeds go to the Capital Region Builders Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for families in need. Since the foundation was formed in 2002, it has donated $18.5 million and 15 homes to local families.
“We really just want to create an experience for the community,” said Anderson, who serves as director of development and industry relations for the homebuilders association.
Ticketholders also will be able to go to a Remodeling 123 seminar, one will be held at 9:30 a.m. April 6 at Pointe-Marie, 14200 River Road, Baton Rouge; the other will be at 9:30 a.m. April 14 at Conway, 430 Conway Village Blvd., Gonzales. The seminars will deal with issues such as planning, designing and budgeting for a home remodel.
Remodeling is playing a major role in the Parade of Homes. For the first time, three remodeled homes will be on display during the event. Anderson said home remodeling has “taken a huge leap in the Baton Rouge market” after the 2016 flood.
“But we’re seeing a lot more remodeling being done in communities that didn’t flood as well,” she said. There’s been an increased focus on remodelers who are certified aging in place specialists, who know how to make changes to a house to allow people to live in their homes instead of having to move into an assisted living center.
“They understand functionality processes,” Anderson said.
The 52 houses in the parade of homes are priced between $180,000 and $1.85 million and stretch from Springfield to Gonzales. While some of the houses are spec homes that builders hope to find buyers for, some homes already have people living in them and aren’t for sale.
“We’ve had wonderful testimonials from our builder-members,” Anderson said. “Some of them have sold homes on the spot.”
So far, about 1,000 tickets for the Parade of Homes have been sold. In comparison, last year there were 1,500 downloads of the parade of homes app. With the new ticketing system, Anderson said, builders will be able to better track foot traffic and scan how many people visit a home during the event.
Tickets are at hbagbr.org. The event program can be downloaded for free at the Apple App Store or Google Play by searching for “Greater Baton Rouge Parade App.”