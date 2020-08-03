With the Baton Rogue area down nearly 38,000 jobs from last year, those looking for work in the midst of a pandemic still have a shot if they know where to look and have the skills to match the work.
After scouring through job advertisements over the past several months, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber has created a job board known as BR Works at brac.org/br-works that lists more than 1,400 available jobs in the region and parses out key skills employers need in the workforce
More than half of the most wanted positions to fill are in office management and administration, with sales and customer service jobs accounting for nearly one-quarter of those job openings.
Health care jobs, which include registered nurses, are about 17% of the available positions. Fewer than 5% are for transportation and food service workers. Just shy of 9% were for retail sales supervisors.
The most in-demand skills are having a good grasp of the English language, customer service, mathematics, administration and computer skills.
The types of technology skills needed include database user interface and query software, email software, electronic resource planning software, project management software and Microsoft Office suite software.
The jobs posted on the website include a wide range of industries but individuals should contact companies directly to see if the position is still open.
Local temp business Ammon Staffing is looking for several dozen medical professionals, while Adams Commercial Cleaning is seeking janitors. Barber Brothers Contracting is seeking operators and concrete finishers, while BBQ Guys is hiring warehouse assistants and online sales. Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana looks to hire at least half a dozen technology workers, while Capital City Produce needs to fill a variety of roles. Guaranty Bank and Trust Co. is looking for loan processors, and Riverworks Discovery is hiring a captain, deckhand and other jobs. Tetra Tech is hiring a geotechnical engineer, a grant administrator and filling other jobs.
The Baton Rouge unemployment rate was 9.6% in June, up from 5.1% last year but down from 12.6% in May. The region also added back 4,800 workers between May and June. The Capital City lost 37,900 jobs as of June compared to last year — about 12,300 of which were in leisure and hospitality.
"We're trying to create new initiatives, like our BRWorks website to help folks find jobs," Adam Knapp, CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, told The Advocate during its economic summit last week.
The goal is to "beat back" the unemployment rate, he said.
"I think getting people into the jobs that are available is going to be key, knowing that there are going to be fewer jobs in our economy."
Knapp suggested that those out of work also could use this time to pursue higher education, start a new business or switch careers with short-term certificates.
One local college has started a career change scholarship.
LSU's program is for individuals to get a discount on noncredit professional development courses such as certificate programs to offer those a chance to change careers quickly. Some of the certificates are for two-week-long programs. Most of the certificates are for technology jobs, such as developer operations, data analytics, Amazon Web Services, Tableau, database manager SQL, digital marketing and finance essentials.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission also has an extensive job board and is also hosting virtual job and even drive-thru fairs during the coronavirus pandemic. The next virtual job fair is on Aug. 6 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to its website.