Hurricane Laura has kept the Lake Charles gambling market shut down since August 25. But the head of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board said three properties should be reopening as early as next week.
Golden Nugget Lake Charles and L’Auberge Lake Charles are trying to re-open in “the next few days, a week or so” said Mike Noel, chairman of the gaming board. The slot machines at the Delta Downs racetrack in Vinton should reopen soon after that, “the next week at the earliest”.
The situation with Isle of Capri in Westlake is a little more complicated. The hurricane actually caused the gaming barge to become unmoored and it drifted away until it became stuck under the Calcasieu River Bridge. A tugboat returned the barge back to its proper space several hours later.
The barge sustained only moderate damage and wasn’t taking on any water. But Noel said the strong winds whipped up by Laura, the strongest to ever hit Louisiana, did significant damage to the land-based facility that will become the Isle’s new home.
The construction of the new $112.7 million resort had been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The question now is if Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of the Isle, wants to focus on restarting the construction project or opening up the Isle back up, Noel said.
The Lake Charles casino market is the busiest in the state. For the fiscal year that ended June 30, the three riverboats and Delta Downs had gross revenues of $713.2 million, according to figures from the gaming control board. Golden Nugget brought in $259 million in gross revenues, the most of any gambling property in the state. L’Auberge was second, with gross revenues of nearly $241.5 million and Delta Downs was the top performing racino, with $141.7 million in gross revenues.
Laura mainly did wind damage to the casinos, blowing off roof sections and cooling units, Noel said. That did allow rainwater to get in and do carpet damage, but there was no significant interior damage, he said.
“We were very fortunate that the majority of our hotel and casino was unaffected by Hurricane Laura,” Gerry Del Prete, Golden Nugget senior vice president of gaming operations, said in a statement. He said the casino should be able to open in the next few days, pending the necessary state and local approvals.
Before any of the gambling halls can re-open, there have to be inspections by the Louisiana State Police, the state fire marshal’s office and ABS Group, the firm that took over marine inspections from the U.S. Coast Guard. “There are processes they have go to through,” Noel said, noting that they’re the same processes that happen before riverboats shut down in advance of a hurricane.