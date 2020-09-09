LAKE CHARLES- The smokestack for the Isle of Capri casino boat is pushed against the I-10 bridge following Hurricane Laura on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The boat came loose from its mooring and got stuck underneath the bridge. The head of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board said three of the four gambling halls in Lake Charles could be open as soon as next week. (Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)