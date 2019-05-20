Shell Chemical LP is advancing plans for a $1.2 billion expansion of its Geismar facilities and said it could make a decision on building in 2020.

The work would create 23 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $100,000, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 112 indirect jobs would be created along with more than 1,000 construction jobs.

Economic developers in Ascension Parish have worked with Shell on the project since October 2015, said Kate MacArthur, head of the Ascension Parish Economic Development Corp.

The project already has won unanimous approval this year from the Ascension Parish Council and the Ascension Parish School Board for parish and local property tax abatement under Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program. LED and Shell Chemical will complete negotiations on an incentive package for the project prior to the final investment decision.

Shell begins production at alpha olephins unit in Geismar as part of $717 million project Shell Chemical LP has started production on the fourth alpha olefins unit at its Geismar manufacturing plant, the company said Monday.

Shell last announced a major expansion of its Geismar plant in 2015, and this past December completed a $717 million linear alpha olefins manufacturing unit, a project that was supposed to create 20 jobs.

That expansion made Shell Geismar the largest alpha olefins production site in the world.