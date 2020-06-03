Fred’s has been issued a permit for a $2.7 million expansion that will nearly triple the size of the longtime Tigerland bar.
Fred's received a permit to add an 8,437-square-foot, two-level bar to the back of the existing building at 1184 Bob Pettit Blvd. Once the work is complete, the bar will be 11,598 square feet, according to information from the city-parish.
Fred’s has been in business since 1982. It frequently has tents in its parking lot to expand the space, especially on big LSU football gameday weekends. The bar has been temporarily shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.