Covington-based Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection soon.
The marine transportation company told investors that it expects to file a prepackaged bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas to reorganize the company.
It recently reached agreements with creditors for several different loans to go into forbearance, which were largely due in April.
"The company is in the process of negotiating and finalizing a restructuring support agreement with the forbearing creditors on the terms of a consensual balance sheet restructuring during this forbearance period," according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
The face value of the company's total debt on the books was more than $1.2 billion as of September 2019, records show.
Hornbeck Offshore has not filed its fourth-quarter or year-end financial reports yet and notified the SEC it has been unable to do so due to ongoing discussions with lenders about restructuring loans.
In the previous quarter, Hornbeck Offshore had a net loss of $41.4 million, up from a loss of $31.1 million during third-quarter 2018. Meanwhile its revenue was down to $52.8 million during the third quarter from $58.4 million a year earlier. The company had $136 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 2019.
The company's issues stem from a struggling oil service sector because customers have been dealing with low oil prices since 2014 and have been reducing budgets for services.
"The COVID-19 pandemic and the recent oil price war initiated by Russia and Saudi Arabia have had significant negative impact on the offshore oil and gas industry and the company," according to securities filings.
Most of the company's administrative employees have been displaced due to stay-at-home orders as well because of the coronavirus.
The company was notified in recent months by the New York Stock Exchange that it faces being taken off the public market because its stock was trading under $1 per share for least 30 consecutive days. The company's stock was trading around 29 cents per share, down from its 52-week peak of $1.48 per share in April 2019.
Hornbeck Offshore did not respond to comment and has not yet filed any bankruptcy documents.