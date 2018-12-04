The old Sarkis Oriental Rug building has been sold to a group that plans to turn it into an arts and music events space that sells alcohol.

Renovate Urban Properties LLC bought the building at 4385 Government St. for $350,000 in a deal that closed Monday. The sellers were Sarkis and Nora Kaltakdjian of Prairieville.

Government Street rug shop could get new life as music, art space A local entrepreneur wants to turn the Sarkis Oriental Rugs building on Government Street into an arts and music events space that sells alcohol.

Renovate Urban Properties is made up of Devin Broome, a local entrepreneur; his wife Camille Manning-Broome, the president and chief executive officer of the Center for Planning Excellence; and Raul Urdiales.

Devin Broome said he wants to hold a number of events in the building, including concerts and art shows. The planning commission approved a measure in November to rezone the building to allow for alcohol sales and Broome also wants to operate a coffee shop in the building.

"We want to make this a place for the community to do stuff," he told The Advocate earlier this year.

Mark Hebert, of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller. The 10,000-square-foot building originally was a church, but 40 years ago it was converted to a rug store. Broome has said he plans to tear down a 5,000-square-foot addition for parking.