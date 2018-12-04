4385 Government Street

This Government Street building previously housed a church and then a rug store. Now it could become a music and art space.

 Photo provided by Google Maps

The old Sarkis Oriental Rug building has been sold to a group that plans to turn it into an arts and music events space that sells alcohol.

Renovate Urban Properties LLC bought the building at 4385 Government St. for $350,000 in a deal that closed Monday. The sellers were Sarkis and Nora Kaltakdjian of Prairieville.

Renovate Urban Properties is made up of Devin Broome, a local entrepreneur; his wife Camille Manning-Broome, the president and chief executive officer of the Center for Planning Excellence; and Raul Urdiales.

Devin Broome said he wants to hold a number of events in the building, including concerts and art shows. The planning commission approved a measure in November to rezone the building to allow for alcohol sales and Broome also wants to operate a coffee shop in the building.

"We want to make this a place for the community to do stuff," he told The Advocate earlier this year.

Mark Hebert, of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller. The 10,000-square-foot building originally was a church, but 40 years ago it was converted to a rug store. Broome has said he plans to tear down a 5,000-square-foot addition for parking.

Follow Timothy Boone on Twitter, @TCB_TheAdvocate.

View comments