A surprising gain of 2.5 million jobs and unexpected drop in the U.S. unemployment rate for May provided a glimmer of hope that Louisiana could be on the same track with its jobless claims taking a downward turn.
The state's May jobs report won't come out until June 19. But its latest weekly jobless claims report shows new filings narrowed further last week and that the number of people continuing to be paid unemployment benefits by the state dropped to 301,598 from 328,409 the week before.
“Looking back to mid-May, that may have been the high water mark for unemployment in the state,” said Stephen Barnes, an associate professor and director of the University of Louisiana Lafayette’s Blanco Public Policy Center.
He has been tracking Louisiana unemployment claims throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the state to shut down nonessential businesses in mid-March until a Phase 1 loosening of restrictions started May 15. More state restrictions were lifted Friday.
U.S. unemployment dropped unexpectedly in May to 13.3% from 14.7% as reopened businesses began recalling millions of workers faster than economists had predicted. Louisiana's last reported unemployment rate was 14.5% during April.
After weeks of dire predictions that U.S. unemployment in May could hit 20% or more, the news that the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month is evidence that the country's employment collapse most likely bottomed out in April.
Still, the U.S. jobless rate is on par with what the nation witnessed during the Great Depression. And for the second straight month, the Labor Department acknowledged making errors in counting the unemployed during the coronavirus outbreak, saying the real figure is worse than the numbers indicate.
That error causes some concern for Barnes and other economists.
“I will say things look a little better now, but the picture we’re getting for May was a little rosier than it actually was,” Barnes said.
The data was based off of surveys taken during the week of May 10. The U.S. Labor Department said there were workers who were classified as employed but absent from work, a designation that normally applies to people who are on sick leave or vacation, but in reality they weren’t working because of the coronavirus. If those people who were classified as absent from work because of “other reasons” were listed as being unemployed, the Labor Department said the overall unemployment rate would be 3 percentage points higher.
“That’s a very different story if we went from 14.7% unemployment to 16.3% unemployment,” Barnes said.
Had the latest mistake been corrected for May to 16.3% and April corrected to 19.5%, rather than 14.7% reported, the two corrected numbers show that the overall trend still holds: Unemployment is going down.
This same model should cause Louisiana’s May unemployment numbers to show an improvement, even though Barnes said the state’s job picture wasn’t that rosy in early to mid-May.
Gov. John Bel Edwards didn’t partially lift the stay-at-home order until May 15. That allowed restaurants to welcome dine-in customers, and businesses such as casinos, gyms, salons and barber shops were able to reopen.
Still, the state's new unemployment filings have been narrowing for several weeks, with the continuing payouts finally turning down last week.
Economists say solid employment gains nationally will probably continue through the end of the year, but the job market is in such a deep hole that it could take years to dig out. The U.S. economy still has 20 million fewer jobs than it did in February. Oxford Economics, a consulting firm, forecasts that 60% of jobs could be regained by the end of this year, leaving unemployment in the 8%-to-10% range nationally.
Most economists had expected rehiring to kick in this summer as shutdowns were increasingly lifted and people gradually resumed shopping and eating out.
“The surprising thing here is the timing and that it happened as quickly as it did,” said Adam Kamins, senior regional economist at Moody’s Analytics.
Economists warn that after an initial burst of hiring as businesses reopen, the recovery could slow in the fall or early next year unless most Americans are confident they can shop, travel, eat out and fully return to their other spending habits without fear of contracting the virus.
“We are witnessing the easiest phase of growth as people come off temporary layoffs and come back to their employers,” said Jason Furman, a Harvard economist and former top adviser in the Obama White House. “And once employers are done recalling people, the much harder, longer work of recovery will have to proceed.”
An exultant President Donald Trump seized on the May report as evidence that the economy is going to come back from the coronavirus crisis like a “rocket ship.” Overall, the federal government has provided about $3 trillion in emergency relief funds during the crisis.
Nearly all industries added jobs last month, a sharp reversal from April, when almost all cut them. Hotels and restaurants added 1.2 million jobs in May, after shedding 7.5 million. Retailers gained 368,000, after losing nearly 2.3 million in the previous month. Construction companies added 464,000 after cutting 995,000.
The crisis has also exposed wide disparities that may have contributed to the unrest set off in many U.S. cities by the death last week of George Floyd: While the unemployment rate for white Americans was 12.4% in May, it was 17.6% for Hispanics and 16.8% for African-Americans.