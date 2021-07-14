To afford a two-bedroom, market-rate apartment, workers in Louisiana need to earn just under $18 an hour, well below the wages that most employees make.
The figures are even higher for people who live in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, according to a report released Wednesday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, an advocacy group that works to get affordable residences. In New Orleans and Metairie, workers need to make $20.40 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment. In Baton Rouge, the wage is just under $19.50 an hour.
“Housing is a basic human need and should be regarded as an unconditional human right,” said Diane Yentel, NLIHC president and CEO. “With the highest levels of job losses since the Great Depression and a pandemic that continues to spread, low-income workers and communities of color are disproportionately harmed.”
The housing coalition came up with the numbers by determining how much money a person has to make in order to spend no more than 30% of their income on housing. The fair market rent in Louisiana is $927 for a two-bedroom apartment, so that translates to a monthly salary of $3,089.
For people earning the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, they need to work 98 hours a week to afford an apartment.
Thirty-four percent of the people who live in Louisiana are renters, with an average hourly wage of just over $14.50, the report said.